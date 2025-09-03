Hyderabad: 392,669 voters listed in Jubilee Hills draft roll

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) C. Sudharshan Reddy today released the draft electoral roll for the 61-Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency, listing 3,92,669 voters. Citizens can file claims and objections until September 17.

According to the draft roll, the constituency has 2,04,288 male voters, 1,88,356 female voters, and 25 voters classified as ‘others’. A total of 407 polling stations will be set up in 139 buildings.

The CEO’s office stated that all objections will be resolved by September 25, and the final electoral roll will be published on September 30. Appeals against decisions of the Electoral Registration Officer can be made under Section 24 of the Representation of People’s Act, 1950, with a second appeal to the CEO.

“The publication of the draft roll is an important step to ensure transparency and accuracy in the voter list,” Sudharshan Reddy said.

The by-election for Jubilee Hills has been necessitated by the death of sitting MLA Maganti Gopinath of the BRS. Gopinath, who was first elected on a TDP ticket in 2014, later joined the BRS and retained the seat in both the 2018 and 2023 Assembly elections. The date for the bypoll will be announced soon.