Hyderabad: 3rd protest this week over no job calendar notification

Hyderabad: Young people seeking employment continued to protest over the delay in the job calendar notifications by the Telangana government for the third time this week on Saturday, January 10, in Hyderabad, as unease simmers among the group frustrated over the long wait.

Holding a demonstration at the Chikkadapally library on Saturday, the youth alleged that they had planned a rally from the library to RTC crossroads, but authorities locked them inside the library.

“Our parents have worked hard for our education, but now there is no announcement of job notifications, so we are roaming on the roads unemployed. We demand that the notification be released as soon as possible,” a protestor told reporters.

The protests were triggered over the delay in recruitment notifications from the Congress-led government in the state, which had last released a “job calendar” in August 2024 as part of an election promise of providing 2 lakh jobs.

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka had released it in the Assembly on August 2, 2024, which consisted of 20 job notifications to be issued from September 2024 to July 2025. The calendar included jobs pertaining to Group 1, 2, and 3 and departments like Health, Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSDPDCL), Telangana Northern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGNPDCL), etc.

With no such release this year, the youth feel they have been left in lurch.

Similar protests have been held in different parts of the city over the past few days. On Wednesday, January 7, the youth blocked traffic at Dilshuknagar Metro Station carrying banners and raising slogans such as, “We do not want Congress rule,” “We want justice, and “Job calendar announced in the Assembly has to be released immediately.”

The next day, on January 8, during a protest in Ashok Nagar, police arrested at least 10 protestors as a preventative measure.

Similar protests have been held in different parts of the city over the past few days. On Wednesday, the youth… pic.twitter.com/bRM9sfcfjO — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) January 10, 2026

BRS, BJP hit out at Congress

The Opposition has attacked the Congress over the issue, with Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA and former minister Harish Rao condemning the police action on the protesting youth. He also accused the Congress of “creating false propaganda” that 60,000 jobs were given to them.

“The Congress government has a history of anarchy in which police lathi charges were carried out in libraries. The Congress government has an inhuman rule that has broken the backs of students and unemployed people. The flames of protest burning in the hearts of unemployed people cannot be extinguished with restrictions and bans. Revanth Reddy must answer every unemployed person injured today,” he stated in a post on X.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Karimnagar Bandi Sanjay also criticised the government, saying that in 2023 Congress was “begging job aspirants” and in 2026, they are “beating” them.

“‘Job Calendar’ has turned into a ‘Calendar of Betrayal.’ Students voted for 2 lakh new jobs, not recycled notifications and abuse. How is congress any different from BRS? This is not just policy failure but a clear breach of trust. Strongly condemn attack on protesting job aspirants. They don’t want your speeches but want notifications, and jobs.” he said.