Hyderabad: 4 arrested for transwoman’s murder over money dispute

Hyderabad: Police have arrested four individuals in connection with the brutal murder of a 27-year-old transwoman in Hyderabad’s Fateh Nagar area on July 13.

The victim, identified as Sheela alias Abdul, was found dead in the Fateh Nagar neighborhood, having been hacked to pieces in a gruesome attack.

According to the police investigation, Sheela was brutally assaulted and killed by the four suspects.

“This was a heinous crime targeting a member of the transgender community. We have apprehended four individuals and they will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” said Cyberabad police commissioner Avinash Mohanty.

The four arrested suspects have been identified as Dudani Sagar Singh, 24, Onnapuram Praveen, 20, Karan Biswajit, 20, and Baling Abhinav, 19.

The four murdered Sheela over a dispute of money after cornering her initially, they demanded money. Despite paying them Rs 3000, the accused demanded for more. When Sheela declined to give them her phone password, they dragged her to a graveyard nearby and assaulted her.

The police have stated that be motive behind the murder was robbery. The accused then took Sheela to her house and demanded fro her ATM card. On being unable to find it, they decided to murder her.

Sheela was then dragged back to the graveyard where she was brutally murdered.

Sheela’s murder has sparked outrage and condemnation from LGBTQ+ rights activists and the broader community in Hyderabad.

The Telangana gig and platform workers union have urged the authorities to take stern action against the perpetrators and establish a safe environment for the community.

The atrocities have reportedly intensified since the beginning of 2023. It is alleged that an organised gang of criminals is behind the atrocities and brutalities against transgender people.

An official TGPWU statement said, “The gang, led by individuals identified as Arjun Singh, Jameel, Puppala Sagar, Shashi, and Munna, has been involved in numerous violent acts against the transgender community.”

“Transgender persons in Telangana are living in constant fear. The police must act swiftly to safeguard our lives and rights. We hope this complaint will prompt immediate and decisive action to protect the community,” said the TGPWU president Shaik Salauddin.

The police have assured the public that they are taking the case seriously and will leave no stone unturned in their investigation.

They have also promised to work closely with the transgender community to address their concerns and improve their safety and security in the city.

The funeral of Sheela was held on July 14, with members of the LGBTQ+ community and allies gathering to mourn her loss and demand justice.

The incident has once again highlighted the urgent need for greater acceptance, protection and support for transgender individuals in India.