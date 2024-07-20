Hyderabad: 4 held by Cyberabad police for selling heroin

Hyderabad: An international drug peddling racket was busted and four drug peddlers who were in possession of opioid drug heroin and were planning to sell in the city were arrested by the Cyberabad police and TGANB on Saturday. The police seized one kilogram of heroin valued at Rs. 7 crore and four mobile phones from them.

The arrested drug dealers Nemi Chand Bhati, Narpath Singh, Ajay Bhatti and Harish Sirvi, are all natives of Rajasthan while the main supplier Santosh Acharya, is presently lodged in a jail in Rajasthan.

Avinash Mohanty, Commissioner of Police said Nemi Chand and Narpath Singh, purchased heroin Santosh Acharya and came to the city to sell. Ajay Bhatti and Harish Sirvi, who are known to Nemi Chand, assured to help him find customers for the contraband.

Nemi Chand was regularly purchasing drugs from Acharya and selling it to customers. After getting the consignment of heroin, he discussed with remaining suspects about his intention to sell the drug and make money.

“Nemi Chand and Narpath Singh, came to the city and brought along the contraband in a bag. To avoid suspicion they traveled in public transport. They met the other two suspects and went to Madhapur where they were caught,” said Avinash Mohanty, Cyberabad Commissioner of Police.

The police will identify all people who are customers and buying heroin from the four accused peddlers. The police suspect the heroin was smuggled into the country from across the border. “Crucial details about the source and nerwork will come out when we take Acharya into custody, said the Cyberabad Commissioner.

Meanwhile the police asked the people to inform them about any information pertaining to drugs.