Hyderabad: Interstate heroin racket busted, police arrest three

Hyderabad: In two separate cases, police apprehended three Rajasthani youth for possession and peddling of heroin here on Friday, July 19. The arrested individuals are allegedly part of the same racket.

The accused, siblings and natives of Rajasthan, have been identified as 25-year-old Ramesh Kumar and 25-year-old Mahadev Ram.

Police seized a two-wheeler, two mobile phones, a weighing machine and other packaging accessories along with 34 grams of heroin from the duo.

Their accomplice and co-accused flatmate Vikram Goel and one Dinesh Kalyan, also natives of Rajasthan are absconding.

According to the police, the accused brothers and Goel were sourcing the heroin from Kalyan in Rajasthan for Rs 6,000 per gram. They sold the drug in Hyderabad at double the rate to earn easy money.

Goel and Kalyan worked as Rapido drivers in the city before moonshining with drug peddling. They were apprehended by the special operations team (SOT) LB Nagar and Saroor Nagar.

In connection to Kalyan, the special operations team along with Medipally police intercepted a Hero bike and arrested a Rajasthani youth identified as 28-year-old Dinesh Kumar with possession of 10 grams of heroin along with other incriminating materials.

According to the police, Dinesh Kumar has been working as a peddler for Kalyan who paid him Rs 500 for each gram of the drug delivered. Kalyan used to share delivery locations and would instruct Kumar to deliver the drug in envelopes via Rapido bikes.

Efforts to arrest the consumers, absconding peddlers and the main source are underway, police said.