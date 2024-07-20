Hyderabad: 19-yr-old arrested for stealing bags, vehicles near mosques

Hyderabad: A serial thief who allegedly stole bags and two-wheelers from mosques here was arrested by the Filmnagar police on Saturday, July 20. The police recovered a gold necklace and two laptops.

The arrested person has been identified as 19-year-old Mohd Amer, a resident of Jhirra Tappachabutra.

Also Read Hyderabad: Sanathnagar SHO suspended after woman files complaint

According to the Filmnagar detective inspector, on June 26, Amer went to the Aqsa Mosque located at Qutb Shahi Tombs Road, Shaikpet and stole a bag containing a gold necklace and laptop. The owner had come to the mosque to attend the prayers.

“Amer frequented the mosque in the guise of prayers and took away two-wheelers and laptops from the place,” informed the inspector.

Amer was previously arrested in similar cases and sent to jail. After coming out, he resumed his activities.