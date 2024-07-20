Hyderabad: 19-yr-old arrested for stealing bags, vehicles near mosques

Hyderabad: A serial thief who allegedly stole bags and two-wheelers from mosques here was arrested by the Filmnagar police on Saturday, July 20. The police recovered a gold necklace and two laptops.
The arrested person has been identified as 19-year-old Mohd Amer, a resident of Jhirra Tappachabutra.
According to the Filmnagar detective inspector, on June 26, Amer went to the Aqsa Mosque located at Qutb Shahi Tombs Road, Shaikpet and stole a bag containing a gold necklace and laptop. The owner had come to the mosque to attend the prayers.
“Amer frequented the mosque in the guise of prayers and took away two-wheelers and laptops from the place,” informed the inspector.
Amer was previously arrested in similar cases and sent to jail. After coming out, he resumed his activities.