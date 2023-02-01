Hyderabad: 4 natives of Rajasthan arrested for making fake notes

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force (north zone) team, along with Nampally police, apprehended four persons who cheated people by making fake currency notes. The arrested people have been identified as Kanhaiah Lal alias Jatin, Ramavatar Sharma alias Mohan, Bharath Kumar and Ram Kishan. All of them are natives of Rajasthan who are involved in two cases with the Nampally police station.

After their arrest, the Hyderabad police seized net cash of Rs 72.50 lakh from them.

According to the Hyderabad police, the accused Kanhaiah Lal had a sliding window business at Kolkata. For his business transactions he used to take hand loans from known persons and return it in short periods. As he was not earning much profits from his business, he planned to dupe people who trusted him and loaned him cash. He began to prepare duplicate currency note bundles, equalling the amount he had taken in cash loans with the assistance of Ramavathar Sharma, Bharath Kumar, Rama Kishan Sharma.

The gang planned to take hand loans from known customers in Hyderabad and return duplicate bundles within a week or ten days. Using this modus operandi he cheated different people.

In December, Kanahaiah Lal and Ramavathar Sharma had taken a hand loan of Rs.30 lakhs from one Mohd. Younus partner of Hotel Majestic at Nampally. “The accused with the help of Bharath Kumar and Ram Kishan Sharma prepared 30 lakh duplicate currency notes, wrapped in transparent polythene cover and returned the same on 1 January 2023. When Younus checked the same bundles on 3 January 2023 and he realized he was cheated by the accused,” said P Radha Kishan Rao, deputy commissioner of police, Task Force, Hyderabad .

On 26 December, 2022, the accused Kanahaiah Lal and Ramavathar Sharma took another Rs.50. lakh from Ikon Technologies India Limited Madhapur promising to return the amount. Kanahaiah Lal along with Bharath Kumar and Ram Kishan Sharma prepared fake currency of Rs 50 lakh, wrapped it in transparent polythene covers and gave it to the management of Ikon Technologies. The transaction was done near Moti Wines, Nampally Railway Station, Hyderabad.

T. Pradeep Kumar and Prasanth Joshi of Ikon Technologies viz. both met accused persons and took the currency notes from them. “After some time at Pradeep and Joshi checked the notes and were surprised to find that the notes given by them are fake notes (one side plain). Immediately he tried to contact Kanhaiyah Lal and Ramavatar Sharma but found their phone numbers were switched off,” said the DCP.

The accused visited Hyderabad for a brief stay and dupe gullible customers. On receipt of credible information all were caught at Bhaskar Lodge Secunderabad and the huge sum of money was recovered from them.