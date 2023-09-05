Hyderabad: 4-year-old washed away in nala at Pragati Nagar

The boy was washed away by the flood water and the locals noticed and informed the authorities

Photo of SM Bilal SM Bilal|   Published: 5th September 2023 8:17 pm IST
File photo: Mithun Reddy

Hyderabad: A pal of gloom descended on Pragati Nagar NRI Colony on Tuesday after a 4-year-old boy was washed away in a nala during incessant rains in the city. DRF teams later retrieved the body from Tukra pond.

The deceased, Mithun Reddy, son of Santosh Reddy, was playing in front of his house on Tuesday afternoon and he accidentally fell into open nala. The local alerted police, who later found CCTV footage of the incident.

Subsequently, DRF teams were pressed into action to retrieve the body. The teams conducted extensive search in Pragati Nagar’s Turka pond and found the body.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Photo of SM Bilal SM Bilal|   Published: 5th September 2023 8:17 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of SM Bilal

SM Bilal

Back to top button