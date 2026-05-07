Hyderabad: 400-year-old inscription at Darul Shifa damaged, say activists

Hyderabad: Heritage activists and members of the Shia community in the Old City of Hyderabad alleged that a historic inscription at Darul Shifa, dating back over 400 years, was damaged in the name of development during ongoing renovations at the site.

Darul Shifa (house of healing) was built around 1595 as the first hospital and medical school after Hyderabad was founded in 1591 by Mohammad Quli Qutb Shah (Qutb Shahi dynasty, 1518-1687). The city was designed by architect Mir Momin Astrabadi, and the damaged inscription in question dates back to the founding period and is attributed to Mir Momin.

It is one of the few sites from the original city that still stands, as most of the city built by Mohammed Quli Qutb Shah was destroyed by the Mughal army under Aurangzeb when they attacked the Golconda kingdom in 1687.

Also Read Historic Shiva temple razed for building Young India School in Telangana

The site today is a very important place for worship for the Shia Muslim community, as Darul Shifa is believed to house one of the most important relics of Islam and witnesses one of the largest processions during the month of Muharram. While it ceased to function as a hospital after the end of the Qutb Shahi dynasty, it continued to hold religious significance during the later Nizam period.

The digitised version of the inscription that was found,

‘Need scientific approach to heritage’

At a press conference on Wednesday, May 7, activist Hyder Ali Hashmi said that within the entire structure, there was only one surviving historic inscription dating back nearly 400 years that was attributed to Mir Momin Astarabadi. The inscription contained Surah Al-Fath (48), Ayat 10, which translates to “the hand of Allah is above all hands,” he said.

“Around five years ago, the inscription was found in a severely damaged and deteriorated condition. A team of heritage activists traced, documented, and digitally scanned it to identify and preserve the original text. Two days ago, during reconstruction work, the historic inscription was allegedly wiped out in the name of renovation,” Hashmi said.

Serious concerns were also raised over the replacement of the original lime-and-mortar heritage construction with modern cement-based work, which activists say damages the historical and architectural integrity of the monument. The activists also urged the authorities to adopt scientifically approved heritage conservation methods and ensure accountability for the destruction of irreplaceable historical elements.

The press conference was held by Hashmi, Sara Mathews Abdul Aleem and Maulana Sajid Mukhtar Hyder Razvi Agha Alamdar Hussain.