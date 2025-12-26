Hyderabad: 45 non-duty paid liquor bottles seized in Shamshabad

Hyderabad: The Prohibition and Excise Department sleuths seized 45 non-duty-paid liquor bottles at Shamshabad during special checks on Thursday night, December 25.
On information, the sleuths caught individuals who were smuggling non-duty-paid liquor illegally into the city from Telangana. The smuggling of non-duty-paid liquor causes huge loss of revenue to the government, a press release said.
The sleuths on Wednesday night had seized 91 bottles of liquor at Shamshabad and Pahadishareef. The liquor was smuggled from Rajkot, Goa and other places into Telangana.