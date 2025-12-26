Hyderabad: 45 non-duty paid liquor bottles seized in Shamshabad

The sleuths on Wednesday night had seized 91 bottles of liquor at Shamshabad and Pahadishareef.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th December 2025 2:17 pm IST|   Updated: 26th December 2025 5:08 pm IST
An image of liquor bottles used for representational purpose
Representational image

Hyderabad: The Prohibition and Excise Department sleuths seized 45 non-duty-paid liquor bottles at Shamshabad during special checks on Thursday night, December 25.

On information, the sleuths caught individuals who were smuggling non-duty-paid liquor illegally into the city from Telangana. The smuggling of non-duty-paid liquor causes huge loss of revenue to the government, a press release said.

The sleuths on Wednesday night had seized 91 bottles of liquor at Shamshabad and Pahadishareef. The liquor was smuggled from Rajkot, Goa and other places into Telangana.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th December 2025 2:17 pm IST|   Updated: 26th December 2025 5:08 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime in Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button