Hyderabad: 5 girls leave school to see Ganesh pandals, traced

The parents grew anxious after learning that their daughters were not at the school.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: |   Updated:
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MLA visited the Vijayanagar Colony Government School to gather details about what had happened.

Hyderabad: Five girls studying at a government school in Vijayanagar Colony here left the premises without permission on Wednesday, September 16, reportedly to visit Ganesh pandals, triggering panic among their parents before all of them were traced and returned home safely.

The parents grew anxious after learning that their daughters were not at the school and informed Nampally MLA Mohammed Majid Hussain about the matter after school hours.

MLA pulls up school administration

Hussain visited the school to ascertain what had happened and was seen questioning the principal on the premises, in the presence of parents and local residents.

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The MLA told the principal that it was a matter of shame for the school to have learnt of the girls’ absence so late. He questioned the official’s ability to discharge duties at the school while also holding an additional charge elsewhere in Amberpet. 

“If you can’t handle two posts, why did you take them?” he asked, according to a video of the exchange that surfaced soon after. The principal responded that she was holding the post in an in-charge capacity.

Hussain said the consequences could have been far more serious. “If something had happened to those girls, who would we have answered to? The blame would have fallen on the government and your administration,” he said.He cautioned the school against a repeat.

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“This is the first instance where nothing has happened. If the next instance happens, understand it will have a huge impact,” he said, adding that he did not wish to have to initiate any action against the principal or others.

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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