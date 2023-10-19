Hyderabad: 5 interstate ganja peddlers arrested in 2 seperate cases

Hyderabad: Telangana police on Thursday, October 19, arrested a total of five interstate drug peddlers in two separate cases and seized a sizeable amount of ganja and valuables from the accused.

First case

In the first case, the police seized 200 kg of contraband ganja from two interstate peddlers.

According to the cops, the accused, Akkabathula Lakshmana Kumar aged 32, and Ganta Srinu Babu aged 26, were acquainted with ganja transporter Nookaraju a year ago. He convinced both the accused to transport ganja from the agency area in Andhra Pradesh to Maharashtra and Delhi and promised them the amount of Rs 1 lakh per trip.

On October 18, Nookaraju directed the accused to transport a loaded ganja truck to Delhi from Polavaram, AP.

Based on a tip-off, the police intercepted the illegal transportation and busted the two while they were heading to Delhi through Khammam, Suryapet, at the Outer Ring Road (ORR) in Peddamberpet.

“200 kg of ganja, one tanker Lorry, net cash of Rs 10,000, and a cell phone all worth Rs 60.10 lakhs were seized. Nookaraju is still absconding,” the police said.

2nd case

The Special Operations Team (SOT) and Keesara police on Thursday, October 19, nabbed three persons from the interstate ganja smuggling racket and seized 430 kg of ganja from their possession.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Mohan Rathod aged 25, Pedda Babu Rao aged 30, and Maddela Ramesh aged 27, were arrested, while the other accused, namely Bahulya Leelavathi, Gopal, and Santosh, still remain absconding.

“They had all collectively hatched a plan to transport ganja from Odisha to Old City Hyderabad,” the police added.

The police said that after purchasing 430 kg of ganja from Odisha, the accused were returning in two vehicles to Hyderabad. One vehicle contained ganja in concealed iron pillar boxes, while the other piloted the main vehicle.

Based on a tip-off, police intercepted the vehicle containing ganja, arrested three individuals, and seized 430 kg of ganja, an Ashok Leyland vehicle, iron pillar boxes, net cash of Rs 2,170, and four cell phones, all worth Rs 1,11,00,000.