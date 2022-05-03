Hyderabad: 50% fare reduction for MMTS first class tickets

Hyderabad: Fare for MMTS (Multi-Modal Transport Service) will be reduced by 50% for single journey passengers starting May 5.

The first class base fares for single journey passengers using the local train services over sub-urban sections is being reduced. The reduction comes after the ministry of railways decided to rationalise the basic fares.

The South Central Railways (SCR) has been progressively increasing the number of MMTS services for benefit of suburban passengers since the resumption of services after the COVID-19 imposed lockdown, the SCR said in a press release.

Presently, 86 services are being operated across a stretch of 50 km spread over the sections of Falaknuma-Secunderabad-Hyderabad-Begumpet-Lingampalli-Telapur-Ramchandrapuram covering 29 Railway stations.

Reduction of the fare will benefit passengers by making available a fast and cheap transport means for the sub-urban passengers, Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager of SCR said while appealing to the passenger to avail this benefit.

Reduced fares in MMTS first class (effective May 5):

Distance Slab (in km) Existing Fare From May 5

1 – 10 Rs 50 Rs 25

11 – 15 Rs 65 Rs 35

16 – 25 Rs 100 Rs 55

26 – 35 Rs 145 Rs 85

36-45 Rs 155 Rs 90