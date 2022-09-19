Hyderabad: 6 AISF members arrested during protest demanding fee reduction

The AISF were protesting around the Telangana Council for Higher Education office on Sunday, demanding a reduction in increased engineering fees.

Published: 19th September 2022 9:23 pm IST
All India Student Federation (AISF)
Hyderabad: Six members of the All India Student Federation (AISF) of Hyderabad were arrested and taken to the Ghoshamahal Police station on Monday.

AISF Hyderabad executive secretary Chaitanya Yadav and Rangareddy district president P Sivakumar along with other leaders Vamsi, Venkatesh, Arun Goud and Mahender were arrested and taken to Goshamahal police station.

The AISF were protesting around the Telangana Council for Higher Education office on Sunday, demanding a reduction in increased engineering fees, and demanded the fixing of the same fee in all private engineering colleges, to fill B category seats through counselling by the government, to abolish private universities and to protect the autonomy of universities.

