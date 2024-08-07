6 Shadnagar police personnel suspended for torture of Dalit woman

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty has suspended six personnel from the Shadnagar police station, including Detective Inspector Ramireddy, for allegedly torturing a Dalit woman in custody.

The victim stated that the police took her and her husband into custody on suspicion of involvement in a theft case.

The suspended officers allegedly stripped the woman, beat her with sticks, and even attempted to pour candle wax on her during the nearly five-hour ordeal.

Commissioner Mohanty stated that further departmental action would follow the suspension.

He had ordered an inquiry a day earlier in response to the victim’s media statement detailing the abuse.

According to the victim’s account, she pleaded with the police not to punish her for a crime she did not commit.

She offered to beg for money rather than steal, but the officers did not believe her. Despite informing them that her leg was broken, the police continued to beat her.

They mockingly told her to walk, implying her legs would become crippled if she didn’t. After the woman made her allegations public, Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty initiated an inquiry.

He then officially suspended Detective Inspector Ramireddy, attaching him to the Cyberabad headquarters pending the investigation