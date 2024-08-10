Hyderabad: 6-yr-old girl kidnapped in Aghapura, breaks free

Hyderabad: In a case reported from Aghapura, a young girl escaped a kidnapping bid on Friday, August 9. The incident occurred when an unidentified person broke into the victim’s house, on the third floor of a building in the area of Hyderabad, and forcibly took her away in a car.

The girl’s father told the media that when she recounted the kidnapping incident, she explained how the kidnapper covered her mouth with his hand and forcefully dragged her into a car near Hope Hospital, Hyderabad. After driving to an empty area, the kidnapper tried to move her to the back seat. However, the brave girl managed to escape by biting his hand.

“A kidnapping case in Agahpura, Hyderabad has been registered under section 137 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the investigation has been launched,” Habeebnagar SHO, told Siasat.com.

A few days ago, another six-year-old girl who had been kidnapped, was reduced by the Abids police within 24 hours. The accused, Bilal, was apprehended in Immule Narva village in Rangareddy district.

According to reports, Priyanka, a housewife residing in Begum Bazar, Hyderabad, complained about the disappearance of her niece, Pragathi following which a case was registered over the kidnapping.

She stated that on the afternoon of Saturday, August 3, she had taken Pragathi to her mother’s house at Kattelmandi in Abids. Around 4:00 pm, Pragathi, accompanied by her four-year-old cousin Vruthik went to play near the Muthyalamma temple. Shortly after, Vruthik returned home alone and Pragathi was nowhere to be found.