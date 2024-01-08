Hyderabad: 60-year-old man held for kidnap, sexual abuse of minor girl

As per reports, when the girl was waiting to catch a bus in Uppal, the accused offered her a drop-off. He took her to a secluded place, and sexually assaulted her.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th January 2024 7:42 pm IST
Hyderabad: 60-year-old man arrested for sexually abusing minor girl
Representative Image

Hyderabad: A 60-year-old man was apprehended for allegedly abducting and sexually assaulting a minor girl in Uppal district on Monday, January 8.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

According to reports, the incident took place on Wednesday night when the girl was standing at a bus stop in Uppal to catch a bus. Meanwhile, the accused, Shaik Chand, arrived at the stop and offered the girl a drop-off at her place. He then took her to a secluded area, sexually assaulted her, and fled from the place.

Also Read
Hyderabad: Cousin among 5 held for kidnap of IT employee in Khajaguda

Afterwards, the girl informed her parents about the unpleasant incident, who then lodged an FIR against the accused at the police station.

MS Education Academy

Utilizing modern investigative techniques, the police were able to track down the accused within four days with the help of CCTV footage. The accused is a factory worker and is now being remanded, police said.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th January 2024 7:42 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button