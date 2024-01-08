Hyderabad: 60-year-old man held for kidnap, sexual abuse of minor girl

Hyderabad: A 60-year-old man was apprehended for allegedly abducting and sexually assaulting a minor girl in Uppal district on Monday, January 8.

According to reports, the incident took place on Wednesday night when the girl was standing at a bus stop in Uppal to catch a bus. Meanwhile, the accused, Shaik Chand, arrived at the stop and offered the girl a drop-off at her place. He then took her to a secluded area, sexually assaulted her, and fled from the place.

Afterwards, the girl informed her parents about the unpleasant incident, who then lodged an FIR against the accused at the police station.

Utilizing modern investigative techniques, the police were able to track down the accused within four days with the help of CCTV footage. The accused is a factory worker and is now being remanded, police said.