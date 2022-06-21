Hyderabad: 7 lakh Ganesh clay idols to be distributed for free

Hyderabad: The HMDA has set a target of distributing five lakh clay idols free of charge, while the Telangana State Pollution Control Board has set a target of distributing two lakh idols to devotees celebrating Ganesh festivals in the city.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), on its part, has begun making Ganesh clay idols in all circles.

Despite the fact that switching from PoP-made idols to clay idols is challenging, all government departments have jumped into action and enlisted the help of non-governmental organisations to create idols. Clay idols have already been spotted in residential neighbourhoods.

In terms of artificial ponds for Ganesh immersions, the city body had set up 30 ponds for the immersion of the idols in 2021 where attendance of about 70,000 was marked.

Over three lakh Ganesh pandals are installed every year, with over 90% of them featuring PoP idols.

According to the official announcement, the Utsav Committee’s choice to build a 50-foot huge Khairatabad Ganesh idol out of clay this year is a good sign, and it serves as a message to PoP idol manufacturers to use clay idols to help the environment.

Officials say they are working hard to distribute over seven lakh clay Ganpati idols to the people in Hyderabad.

