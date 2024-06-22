Hyderabad: 7-year-old dies of suspected snake bite at Attapur

A seven-year-old boy died of suspected snake bite at his house in Attapur.

The boy, Mirza Anas Baig, was studying in first standard and was sleeping at his house in Hassannagar, Attapur on Tuesday. The boy woke up to a pain in his leg and told his parents about it.

“Next day, the boy complained of illness and was rushed to Niloufer Hospital where he was admitted. He died on Saturday,

“The parents and doctors suspect a snake had bite the boy and might have died due to it,” said an official of Attapur police station.