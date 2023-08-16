Hyderabad: 70000 2BHK houses to be handed over to beneficiaries soon

Hyderabad: Telangana Municipal Administration & Urban Development (MA&UD) minister K T Rama Rao said that under the GHMC, 70000 double-bedroom houses (2BHK) which are ready to go will be handed over to the beneficiaries in five to six phases.

The minister directed the officials to prepare ground for the first phase which will begin in a week’s time.

The decision was made at a high-level review meeting held on the subject at Pragathi Bhavan on Wednesday.

The MA&UD minister said that as against the target to construct one lakh 2BHK houses in the GHMC limits, 75,000 double-bedroom houses were constructed. “Of these, nearly 4,500 houses were already handed over to in-situ beneficiaries,” he added.

The officials informed that the process of handing over the houses to eligible beneficiaries is progressing at a brisk pace and the verification process of applicants who have already submitted their applications is near completion.

Ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav, P Sabitha Indra Reddy, Md. Mahmood Ali, Ch Malla Reddy, and Deputy Speaker T Padma Rao Goud were present at the meeting.

Along with the ministers from the city, senior officials from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) also participated in the review.

Stating that the city public is eagerly awaiting the distribution of 2BHK houses, the ministers gave some suggestions regarding the distribution of the houses. They said that officials are identifying the beneficiaries by conducting field visits devoid of any political interference, a press note said.

The Ministers also discussed the identification of beneficiaries of the Gruha Lakshmi Scheme and the need to expedite the process of taking the scheme forward.