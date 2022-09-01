Hyderabad: 74 pools prepared for Ganesh Chaturthi immersion

Hyderabad: In preparation for Ganesh Visarjan, 74 pools are being prepared by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) for immersion. In some places, along with ponds and small lakes, specially made temporary artificial pools have been set up.

Permanent ‘immersion pools,’ specially designed for the yearly rituals, were previously constructed by GHMC in 28 areas. They are ready for use with minor repairs, said the corporation.

In this year, 24 artificial, portable pools of 30x10m length were newly constructed out of prefabricated fiber reinforced plastic (FRP), and measure between 1.35 to 150 meters deep.

Details of 24 artificial pools (portable water tanks)

Four are being set up in LB Nagar zone:

AS Rao Nagar, Exhibition Ground 2. Secretariat Nagar Officers Kalani Welfare Association Ground. 3. MR O Office Hayat Nagar, 4. Govt College Behind Municipal Office

Three in Charminar zone

Krishna Tulsi Nagar Park 2. Riyasat Nagar Shivalaya Ground 3. Shree Lakshmi Iswara Play Ground set up at Janagamet

Five in Khairatabad zone:

1.100 Feet Road YSB Garden 2. Nizam College Play Ground 3. Nampally Exhibition Ground, 4. Ameer Pate Play Ground, 5. NBT Nagar.

Three in Serilingampally zone

Behind I Max Theater 2. PJR Stadium Chandanagar 3. Patan Pond Saki Pond.

Three in Kukatpally zone

Chittaramma Temple Viveka Nanda Nagar, 2. HMT Open Place, 3. Kaukur Park, Near Water Tank,

Four in Secunderabad Zone:

Two pools at Azad Nagar Amber Pate Stadium, 2. Two pools at NTR Stadium, 3. Chilakalaguda Municipal Ground, Mared Pally Play Ground.

Location of the existing permanent immersion pools

Five in Charlapalli in LB Nagar Nagar Zone, Kapra Pond, Nalla Pond, Nagole Lake, Mansoorabad peddacheruvu

Narsabai Kunta, Pati Kunta, Rajanna Bavi, Neknampur, Khairatabad Necklace Road in Charminar Zone

Eight in Serilingampally Zone- Durgamcheruvu, Malkamcheruvu, Nalgandla Lake, Gopi Lake, Gangaram Lake, Khaidamma Kunta, Gurunadham Lake, Raya Samudra

Seven in Kukatpally Zone- Mullakatva Pond, IDL, Balaji Nagar, Moosapet, Boincheruvu, Pragati Nagar Allwyn Colony, Hyder Nagar, Lingamcheruvu New Pond, Vennela Gadda Lake and three in Secunderabad Zone at Sanjeevaiah Park, Safilguda and Badacheruvu.

In total, 28 immersion the pools were repaired and prepared.