Hyderabad: GHMC designing traffic junctions to prevent accidents

Hyderabad: Construction of 12 traffic junctions in six zones of Hyderabad zone two will be taken up on an experimental basis for the prevention of pedestrian accidents, traffic control and regularization, said the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

The GHMC, in a press note, said that it is working hard to make the road stronger by constructing flyovers, underpasses, Roads Over Bridges (ROBs) and Roads Under Bridges (RUBs) in many areas so that motorists can reach their destinations easily.

“Traffic regularization, junction development to prevent vehicular accidents and signal system have been improved to solve the extreme traffic problems in the city. Foot over bridges have been established for pedestrians to cross the road on both sides. Lifts and escalators have been arranged for senior citizens,” said the corporation.

For the development of junctions, the tendering process for taking up 12 junctions of 2 per zone has been completed.

Development and beautification of the 12 places in the city will be undertaken at an estimated cost of Rs 33 crores. In case of traffic jams at the junction due to various reasons, facilities such as gardening and seating arrangements are arranged at some places so that no one gets inconvenienced.

The development of Gulmohar Colony Junction in Kukatpally Zone will be undertaken under CSR, said the GHMC.

Details of the junctions being developed:

Habsiguda, New Pate (Old Civil Court Huda Complex) in LB Nagar Zone

IS Sadan (Development of Traffic Junction) Arangar (Cross Road) in Charminar Zone

Somajiguda, Panja Gutta in Khairatabad Zone (Re-modelling of foot path providing railing, Bol Lord)

Miyapur X Road (re modeling foot path, providing railing, bollard) Gul Mohr Colony Junction in Serilingampally zone.

IDPL Junction (Chinthal Gajula Ramaram Circle (Foot Path, Island, Pedestrian Crossing Public Sitting) Krishnakanth Junction in Kukat Pally Zone).

Narayana Guda Junction (Amber Pate Circle 16) Music Junction in Secunderabad Zone.