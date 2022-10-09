Hyderabad: 79 lakh rupees hawala amount seized, 4 held in old city

Hyderabad: The Chandrayangutta police on Saturday seized seventy nine lakh rupees Hawala amount and arrested four persons. Salman Mallik,Imran Mallik both scrap dealers along with Thamma Venkateswar Reddy and E.Shekar were apprehended by police at MBNR X roads.

A police party of Chandrayangutta police spotted two cars stopped by the roadside at Mahboob Nagar X roads, and some persons were exchanging bags under suspicious circumstances. The police took all those persons in custody and checked their bags. Cops found huge cash in the bags.

During interrogation, Salman Mallik disclosed that he is doing scrap business under the styled H.B Enterprises at Aramghar along with his uncle Imran Mallik. Since the hard earnings are not sufficient to meet their family expenses, they both hatched a plan to do ‘HAWALA’ activities which simple gains easy money and both are doing Hawala activities for five years.

They got orders from one Ranjith Shetya to handover the Hawala amount to one Thamma Venkateswar Reddy at MBNR X Roads, Chandrayangutta. Accordingly, Salman Mallik and his nephew Imran Mallik both have taken huge unaccountable cash in their car.

The amount was seized and the arrested persons were booked under section 102 of CrpC. Investigation is underway.