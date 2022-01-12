Hyderabad: 9 arrested for selling drugs; 3 still absconding

Hyderabad: A total of nine accused were detained by the police of Habeebnagar on Wednesday near Anwar Ul Uloom Degree college for the sale and consumption of weed (Ganja) and other drugs.

The accused identified as Mohd Misbah (21), Mohd Salman Ali (23), Mohd Saeed (23), Mohd Musadiq Ahmed (29), Mohd Arbaaz Shaik (23), Shaik Mohammed Saif (19), Fooraaz Mohammed (24), Mohammad Faris(24), Mohammed Adnan Siddiqui (25). The other accused Faisal, Rahul and Danual are absconding, and the police are on the lookout for them.

The polices have seized four MDMA pills, eight boxes of weed (each box containing 6 grams), and ten cell phones of the accused, according to a press note.

Discussing the modus operandi of the accused, the police said, “Some of the accused returned from Saudi Arabia after completing their studies and wanted to earn money the easy way within a short period. So, they started selling weed and some of them also consumed the drug. The main suppliers of drugs are Faisal and Danual.”

The police have registered a case against them under Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) in Habeebnagar police station.