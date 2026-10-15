The modern Hyderabadi food enthusiast rarely stays in one place for an entire evening; an ideal night out might start with an artisanal coffee, move on to shared global plates, and end with a late-night sweet treat.

Enter Myscape Stories. Launched in late 2023 in Nanakramguda, Financial District, it was designed for a modern Hyderabadi foodie, and it is now making big waves in the city.

Packed into a single walkable courtyard, this hub allows visitors to build their own culinary itinerary without leaving the premises. You can start with old-school fried wontons and burnt garlic noodles, move over to a cafe for a cold brew, and finish with loaded soft-serve sundaes under the evening festoon lights, making it one of the Financial District’s most versatile new food pockets.

Siasat.com has done a complete breakdown of the standout culinary spots defining the space, so come along and explore.

Best food spots in Myscape Stories

1. Katha Coffee & Bakehouse

Katha Coffee & Bakehouse feels like an inviting, warm escape with its earthy interiors and gorgeous bakehouse aesthetic. Known for its meticulous approach to roasting, make sure to try its Pour-Over Coffees, Fresh Sourdough Sandwiches, and Classic Hot Chocolate. Also, taste the artisanal bakes and fresh burrata bowls here.

Price– Rs. 1000–1200 for two

2. Haiking

Haiking evokes pure nostalgia with its casual setting and classic Indo-Chinese comfort food. The place serves familiar city favourites, so make sure to try its Chicken Fried Wontons with Garlic Sauce, Burnt Garlic Noodles, and Haiking Special Ginger Chicken. Also, taste the classic Chilli Chicken Dry here.

Price- Rs. 800–1000 for two

3. Mexa Rosa

Mexa Rosa bursts with energy with its vibrant design, colorful accents, and lively Mexican tavern atmosphere. The outlet brings bold global flavors to the complex, so make sure to try its Chipotle Chicken Quesadilla, Loaded Nachos, and fresh Guacamole with Chips.

Price– Rs. 1000–1200 for two

4. Tiger Lily – Coffee & Bistro

Tiger Lily captivates visitors with its bright, European-inspired bistro decor and airy indoor-outdoor seating. Designed for relaxed dining, make sure to try its Signature Cold Brews, pastas and pizzas. Also, don’t forget to taste the decadent desserts here.

Price– Rs. 1000–1200 for two

5. Leon’s Burgers & Wings

Leon’s keeps things lively and unpretentious with its bright, fast-casual setup built for quick cravings. Famous for hearty, comfort-style bites, make sure to try its Peri Peri Fried Chicken Wings, Roasted Garlic Chicken Burger, and Crinkle-Cut Fries. Also, taste the thick Chocolate Milkshake here.

Price– Rs. 500–700 for two

6. Soft Serve Co

Soft Serve & Co. stands out with its fun, colourful dessert counter and playful neon accents. The spot elevates classic soft serve into extravagant sundaes, so make sure to try its Rocher That (chocolate soft serve loaded with hazelnut spread and roasted hazelnuts) and Biscoff Dreams. Also, taste the salted butter caramel soft serve topped with warm brownie crumbles here.

Price– Rs. 400–600 for two

Have you visited any of these eateries at Myscape Stories? Comment below.