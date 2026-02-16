Hyderabad a towering testimony to communal harmony: Commissioner

Hyderabad: Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar on Monday, February 16, called upon Peace Committee members to act as a bridge between the police and public to maintain Hyderabad’s communal harmony and make it a crime-free society.

Addressing a coordination meeting of the Central Peace and Welfare Committee at the Telangana Integrated Command Control Centre auditorium in Banjara Hills, Sajjanar described Hyderabad as a “towering testimony to communal harmony” and stressed the collective responsibility of every citizen to protect the city’s unique “Ganga-Jamuna Tehzeeb.”

The Commissioner said that the Peace Committees, established in 1984, have played a crucial role in maintaining law and order for decades. He credited the city’s rise as a global development hub partly due to the peace and stability fostered by these committees and the citizens.

Addressed the Central Peace & Welfare Committee meeting at TGICCC today. Hyderabad stands as a beacon of communal harmony & 'Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb'.



Urged the members to act as a bridge between Police & Public. Emphasised the need to counter social media rumors, create awareness… pic.twitter.com/TUyVHzUaOn — V.C. Sajjanar, IPS (@SajjanarVC) February 16, 2026

Ahead of upcoming festivals, Sajjanar advised members to ensure field-level coordination so that celebrations are marked by a spirit of brotherhood across all communities. He specifically warned against false propaganda and social media rumours aimed at inciting religious tensions, urging committee members to dispel such misinformation and present facts to prevent panic.

The meeting also focused on combating cybercrimes and eradicating the drug menace from the city. The objective, Sajjanar said, is to strengthen the bond between people and police to ensure Hyderabad remains the safest city in the country.

To address issues more effectively, mandatory Peace Committee meetings will now be held at the zonal level once every three months, it was announced.