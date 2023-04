Hyderabad: A suitcase abandoned on the main road at Koti created panic and unrest in the area on Monday.

The public spotted an abandoned suitcase at Union Bank of India (Formerly Andhra Bank), following which the police control room was alerted. A team of Sultan Bazaar police along with a dog squad reached the spot.

On thorough checking, the police found clothes and bottles of perfume in the suitcase. Meanwhile, the police succeeded in tracing the owner of the suitcase who happens to be a woman.