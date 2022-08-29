Hyderabad: Absolutely unacceptable, says KTR on IKEA incident

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president KT Rama Rao asked the Swedish furniture manufacturer IKEA to apologise after one of their customers who hails from Manipur allegedly faced discriminatory behaviour from the staff.

Tagging IKEA India, the IT minister said, “This is appalling and absolutely unacceptable @IKEAIndia Please ensure a proper apology is issued & more importantly educate, sensitise & train your staff to respect all your customers graciously Hope you will make amends asap”

The incident occurred on Sunday when the Manipuri woman was frisked at the store. None of the customers before her were frisked. Upon being questioned by her husband, Nitin Sethi, who also happens to be a journalist, the IKEA staff defended the move.

Nitin took to Twitter and reported about the racial behaviour. The accusation garnered attention on social media with city activists calling out the establishment.

The All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi also condemned the incident.