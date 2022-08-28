Hyderabad: Asaduddin Owaisi slams IKEA after accusation of racism

Hyderabad: A mere few hours after Swedish furniture manufacturer IKEA was accused of discriminatory behaviour towards a Manipuri woman, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi condemned the establishment.

Taking to Twitter, Owaisi demanded that IKEA apologise to Akoijam Sunita, the sole woman who was frisked by IKEA workers. As per Sunita’s husband’s testimony, no other customer was frisked.

Responding to the accusation, IKEA took to Twitter and said, “Hey, at IKEA, we believe that equality is a human right, and we condemn all forms of racism and prejudice. We regret the inconvenience caused to you while following the mandatory billing protocol.”

IKEA further remarked that, “As a process, customers who self-checkout are requested for a final check before leaving the store to ensure the billing is correct and customers do not face any problems regarding double charging, repeat scanning of products etc.”

“We remain committed to creating a better everyday life for the many people,” the thread by IKEA concluded.