Hyderabad: ACB arrests two court employees for bribery

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 9th October 2023 6:58 pm IST
CBI nabs Bank employee, aide in bribe case
Representational image

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials apprehended two court employees on Monday for soliciting and accepting a bribe of Rs 11,000 from an individual. The accused, K Ramkishan, a field assistant at the LB Nagar court complex, and D Venkateshwarlu, a bailiff, demanded bribe from K Sharada, an advocate, to facilitate the implementation of court orders for property possession transfer via a court-issued warrant.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

The ACB successfully recovered the entire amount from the culpable officers. Furthermore, a chemical test conducted on their hands, as they were handed powdered currency notes, confirmed their involvement in the illicit act. Subsequently, both individuals were taken into custody and presented before the court for further legal proceedings.

Tags
Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 9th October 2023 6:58 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Mir Alamgir

Mir Alamgir

Back to top button