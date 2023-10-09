Hyderabad: ACB arrests two court employees for bribery

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials apprehended two court employees on Monday for soliciting and accepting a bribe of Rs 11,000 from an individual. The accused, K Ramkishan, a field assistant at the LB Nagar court complex, and D Venkateshwarlu, a bailiff, demanded bribe from K Sharada, an advocate, to facilitate the implementation of court orders for property possession transfer via a court-issued warrant.

The ACB successfully recovered the entire amount from the culpable officers. Furthermore, a chemical test conducted on their hands, as they were handed powdered currency notes, confirmed their involvement in the illicit act. Subsequently, both individuals were taken into custody and presented before the court for further legal proceedings.