Hyderabad: ACB conducts searches at ACP Umamaheshwar Rao’s residence

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) is conducting searches at many places that are linked to the Central Crime Station (CCS) Hyderabad Umamaheswara Rao for allegedly having assets beyond his known legal sources of income. Umamaheswara Rao is Chief Special Officer for the investigation into the Sahitya Infra case, which is a multi crore fraud.

ACB searches have been going on for more than 10 hours Uma Maheswara Rao’s house in Hyderabad, said officials. The ACP has been accused of corruption during his earlier tenure as ACP Ibrahimpatnam. There were allegations of collecting large sums of money in land disputes.

In the Sahitya Infra case, there were allegations that money was collected from the accused. Many complaints have been reportedly received that he is supporting the accused in the case.

During search operations, ACB officials so far seized a huge amount of cash and gold. As part of the search, the officials also reportedly identified Uma Maheswara Rao’s bank lockers.

ACP Uma Maheswara Rao is also alleged to have threatened BJP leader Charan Chaudhary, and also reportedly with the help of Task Force DCP Radhakishan Rao transferred Rs.30 lakhs through Charan’s friends. ACB searches are going on at eight places in AP and Telangana.

The ACB officials who had kept a vigil on Uma Maheswara Rao have received complaints to the ACB that they have accumulated assets beyond their income and are currently continuing their investigations.