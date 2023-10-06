Hyderabad: ACB questions Banjara Hills SHO in bribery case

Hyderabad: Officials of Telangana Anti Corruption Bureau launched a probe against Banjara Hills SHO Narendra when he demanded a bribe of Rs 3 lakh from a pub owner.

On a complaint, the ACB booked a case and are questioning the Banjara Hills SHO.

The ACB reportedly found some cash at the police station and seized the amount. A search is underway on the premises.

It is learnt searches are being conducted at few other places and are linked to this case.

A sub inspector, two constables and a home guard are under the scanner.

This is a breaking story more details will be added as they emerge.