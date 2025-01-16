Hyderabad: ACB summons Greenko MD in Formula-E ‘scam’

Hyderabad: Telangana Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has summoned the managing director of Greenko, Anil Kumar Chalamalasetty in the alleged Formula-E scam.

Chalamallasetty has been asked to appear before the ACB on January 18. It is to be noted that Greenko was the primary sponsor of the Formula E race in 2023. However, the company later withdrew from the event. The ACB carried out raids against three firms owned by Greenko the day after the central agency questioned former minister and BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) in the case.

The summon is part of the ongoing investigation in the alleged Formula E race case in which Bharat Samithi (BRS) working president KTR, former HMDA commissioner Arvind Kumar and former HMDA chief engineer have been accused of misuse of funds. KTR has been charged for allegedly verbally ordering a transfer of Rs 55 crore to an international agency sans the approval of the cabinet.

ACB raids Greenko offices in Telangana

On January 7, the ACB raided three offices owned by Grrenko in connection with the alleged Formula-E scam. While raids were carried out at the Ace NextGen office in Hyderabad’s Madhapur, Ace Urban Race, and Ace Urban Developers offices in Machilipatnam, Andra Pradesh were also searched.

The ACB reportedly carried out raids on the Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh premises of Greenko concerning its donation of Rs 41 crore to the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in the form of electoral bonds before the Formula E race deal.