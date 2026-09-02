Hyderabad accounts for 91 pc of Telangana’s GST collections

Hyderabad: The city accounted for more than 91 percent of Telangana’s Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue in August 2026.

The city collected Rs 3,956 crore in GST during August 2026 out of Telangana’s total collection of Rs 4,341 crore, as per the data from the state commercial taxes department quoted in a Times of India report.

Hyderabad GST collections rise 20.5 pc

Hyderabad’s GST revenue increased by Rs 674 crore in August compared with Rs 3,282 crore collected during the same month in 2025.

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The increase from Hyderabad alone made up 96.3 percent of the Rs 700-crore rise recorded in Telangana’s GST collections during the month.

Between April and August 2026, Hyderabad collected Rs 18,892 crore in GST, up from Rs 15,535 crore during the same period in 2025.

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City has nearly 4 lakh GST taxpayers

Telangana has around 5.8 lakh registered GST taxpayers, of whom approximately 4 lakh are located in Hyderabad.

The capital city generated Rs 3,956 crore of the Rs 4,341 crore collected by Telangana in August.

The GST collection per taxpayer is higher in Hyderabad, as in August, it was around Rs 98,900. It is Rs 74,845 in the entire Telangana.

With a large share of the state’s taxpayers and GST revenue concentrated in Hyderabad, efficient tax administration has become important for revenue collection and taxpayer services.