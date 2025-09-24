Hyderabad activist demands action against Waqf land grabbers as per CWC 2018 report

Hyderabad: Social activist and Congress leader Dr Lubna Sarwath demanded the Telangana Waqf Board to take immediate action as recommended in the Central Waqf Council (CWC) report, by filing the first-information-report (FIR) and a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case against former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) and Nizamuddin Akbar.

“The close connivance between KCR-BRS-BJP-MIM was clearly evident in the 2018 CWC Fact finding Report. Nishaana lagaare uno seedha seedha,” she told Azmatullah Hussaini, at his office on Wednesday, September 24, while submitting the copy of ’A report on misuse of office, findings, mismanagement, criminality, corruption and suggestions in Telangana State Waqf Board.’

The finding Committee constituted by the CWC on April 19 and 20, 2018, submitted to the chairman and secretary of the CWC, had urged immediate action against the two.

“The nexus between BRS-BJP-MIM has been clear from this report in 6 cases. Why BJP has been silent all these years,” she questioned.

Among other issues that were seriously discussed was Kodangal graveyards issue, the data of Waqf, and the immediate appointment of a functional and honest chief executive officer (CEO) of Telangana Waqf Board.

She questioned how the municipal authorities of Kodangal bull-dozed graveyards without following due procedure and resolution of the Waqf Board, and how the Waqf Board didn’t follow the due procedure of lodging a complaint with the police and the district collector for recovering the Waqf graveyards.

When the High Court is disposing Waqf cases due to technical faults, why appeals are not being filed by the Waqf Board? Why reconciliation of Waqf and revenue properties not taken up before the uploading documents into ‘Umeed’ portal,” she questioned.

“Why 6 months time not contested with ministry? especially in light that data not in order in the State,” she asked, also questioning why the CWC report was suppressed for all these years.

“Will Mutawalli Mr Nizamuddin Akbar, Waqf Board Member enter all the 800+ acres of waqf as he was suspended in 2014 for swindling the waqf, and, as the Enquiry Report by Jt Collector RR initiated vide GO in 2017 is still pending against him,” she wondered.

“Who will do the duties of a functional and responsive CEO as per due procedure when so many complaints are raised on waqf? Even as the Waqf staff are unqualified,” she exclaimed.

“He gave explanations on all matters raised by us but they were not at all addressing the critical issues on hand. We are very concerned about the deliberate chaotic and negligence in Waqf that is causing overriding of waqf and its documentation too,” she said, also mentioning that Hussaini has assured that he would study the CWC report for taking action.