Hyderabad: Activist urges action against OU colleges withholding certificates

Hyderabad: City-based activist Lubna Sarwath, on Sunday, October 13, wrote to the state chief secretary A Santhi Kumari urging to look into colleges affiliated with Osmania University, withholding original certificates of the students including their marks memo and provisional certificates.

The activist pointed out that even after the students’ fees were paid in full, OU-affiliated colleges are withholding students’ certificates due to non-reimbursement of the balance fees from the government, of students under scholarships.

Lubna Sarwath said this is causing serious concerns for thousands of students, especially underprivileged students, as they have to submit these certificates for postgraduate admissions for the academic year 2024-25.

In the letter, she highlighted that the actions of the colleges are in contempt of the court order barring colleges from withholding certificates of the students at any cause.

“‘It would not be permissible for institutions and universities to retain the school/Institution, Leaving Certificate, mark sheet, caste certificate and other documents in original.” quoting an order from the Telangana High court, Lubna Sarwath said that the act is a violation of UGC rules as well.