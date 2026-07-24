Hyderabad advocate murder: Court rejects bail pleas of accused

Hyderabad: The bail petitions filed by several accused in the Hyderabad advocate Khaja Moizuddin murder case were rejected by the court on Friday, July 24.

Following the court’s decision, Khaja Farhan, son of slain advocate Khaja Moizuddin, said his legal team, along with the Public Prosecutor, had opposed the bail pleas.

Khaja Farhan welcomes court order

Speaking to the media, Khaja Farhan said all the accused had filed bail petitions before the court.

Adding that it was the first bail petition, he said the accused may file second or third bail petitions or may even approach the High Court.

🚨 Hyderabad Court Rejects Bail Pleas in Khaja Moizuddin Murder Case Khaja Farhan, son of slain advocate Khaja Moizuddin, welcomed the court's decision rejecting the bail petitions of several accused. He said the family and legal team will continue to oppose future bail pleas. pic.twitter.com/WpYbZh34R8 — Munsif News 24×7 (@MunsifNews24x7) July 24, 2026

Hearing on main accused continues

Khaja Farhan said the court had dismissed the bail petition of murder accused No. 2, Mahboob Alam Khan, a few weeks ago.

On the bail hearing of murder accused No. 1, Mujahid Alam Khan, he said it was held on July 24. He added that arguments from his side will continue next Tuesday.

Khaja Farhan repeats murder allegations

Recalling what happened on May 23, Khaja Farhan alleged that his father, advocate Khaja Moizuddin, was murdered while he was on a morning walk.

He alleged that Mahboob Alam Khan and Mujahid Alam Khan were involved in the murder. He claimed that a long-running dispute related to Waqf properties was the reason behind the murder.