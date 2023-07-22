Hyderabad: After a day’s respite, heavy rains likely till July 26

Hyderabad: After four-day-long incessant downpours lashed the state, Saturday witnessed respite from the rain. However, this will be a short-lived relief as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad forecasts drizzles and heavy rain over the next five days.

According to the IMD forecast, Telanagana is likely to receive heavy rains from July 24 to July 26 as the low-pressure area is likely to form over the sea.

Meanwhile, people who were affected by the rains received assistance from rescue teams. The GHMC’s Disaster and Response Force (DRF) team rescued a person after a tree fell on a vehicle in Kushaiguda area of the city.

The commissioner of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) took to Twitter and requested the citizens to report downpour-related incidents. Affected residents can seek help by dialling 040 21111111 , 90001-13667 or using the MyGHMC app, the commissioner tweeted.

GHMC teams are working all around the city round the clock. Please contact 21111111 or use MyGHMC app for assistance https://t.co/ediiqDojai — Commissioner GHMC (@CommissionrGHMC) July 20, 2023



