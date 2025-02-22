Hyderabad: After Secunderabad, Nampally station’s demolition feared

Hyderabad: After the shocking demolition of the historic and iconic Secunderabad railway station’s main terminus last week, activists now fear that the heritage building of the Nampally station could also meet a similar fate. The iconic pink coloured main facade of the Secunderabad station was razed down by the South Central Railway (SCR) authorities as part of redevelopment works.

While SCR officials said that as of now there is no plan to demolish the Nampally railway station, the structure, built a little before 1910, is reportedly not in the list of protected monuments. The now demolished Secunderabad railway station was originally built in 1874 by the Nizams Guaranteed Railways with the help of the British.

Although the pink-cream structure that was demolished was not the station’s original building, it was constructed in the 1950s and had long served as one of the main stations in Hyderabad.The Nampally and Kachiguda stations were built subsequently.

The now demolished Secunderabad station. Demolition work in progress.

The Kachiguda railways station was built during the reign of Osman Ali Khan, the last Nizam of Hyderabad and is one of the main junctions in Telangana. The Nampally station was built during the time of his predecessor Mahboob Ali Pasha, and also had the Nampally Sarai (temporary rest house) that was constructed along with it.

“The fact is that the SCR demolished the Secunderabad station’s iconic Art Deco building because it was not part of any protected list is a cause for concern. They have no sense of protecting our railway heritage as well. They could have easily let the structure remain,” said a activist who did not want to be quoted.

The South Central Railway (SCR) demolished the main terminal building of the Secunderabad Railway Station as part of its Rs 720 crore redevelopment project.

Hyderabad’s Secunderabad Railway Station is undergoing a significant transformation as part of a major redevelopment project. A key feature of the project is the construction of a multi-story building on the north side, covering 22,516 square meters, while the south side will be expanded by 14,792 square meters.

As part of the modernization efforts, a two-story sky concourse spanning 108 meters will be built. The first level will be dedicated to passenger movement, while the second level will serve as a rooftop plaza.

Along with this, Secunderabad’s station redevelopment will include a sky concourse, multi-level and underground parking, travelators, lifts, and escalators. The modern design will also incorporate dedicated spaces for retail outlets, cafeterias, and recreational areas, enhancing the overall passenger experience. The revamped station is set to be fully operational by the end of next year.