Hyderabad: Agnipath protestors inspired by Bihar, Haryana violence, say cops

Hyderabad: The Railway Police Force have claimed that the agitators of Agnipath scheme who allegedly indulged in violence at Secunderabad railway station were inspired by the incidents of violence that took place in Bihar and Haryana.

The RPF in a press release claimed that the agitators were selected for a physical test of recruitment into the army and were preparing for a written test.

The agitators had also reportedly formed a social media group where they expressed their concerns that the Agnipath scheme may cause them to lose their opportunity of serving the army. The protestors were allegedly inspired by similar incidents of violence that took place at Bihar and Haryana railway stations.

The RPF reportedly found a few messages on the mobile phones of the agitators ‘exhorting’ them to come to Secunderabad railway station for a protest on June 17.

