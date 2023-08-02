Hyderabad: Ahead of Telangana assembly polls, ECI to conduct enrolment campaign

Hyderabad: Ahead of the upcoming Telangana Assembly polls, the Election Commission of India (ECI) is gearing up to conduct a campaign to register new voters. The campaign will be held from August 5 to 16.

On Tuesday, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj organized a meeting with the United Federation of Resident Welfare Associations (UFERWAS), the apex body of Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), and the Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association (HYSEA).

The campaign in all RWAs will be taken up by Booth Level Office (BLO) supervisors and nodal officers. The BLO supervisors will visit RWAs to obtain applications for new enrollments, corrections in electoral roll entries, etc.

Steps to search names in the voters’ list

As Telangana Assembly polls are scheduled to be held this year, it is essential for individuals to verify their names in the online voters’ list.

To search for names in the voters’ list, follow the steps below:

Visit the official website of CEO Telangana (click here). Click on ‘Search your name in the voter list.’ Fill in your basic details, including name, date of birth, and assembly constituency. After submitting the details, the voter’s information will appear if it is available in the electoral roll.

If an individual finds their name missing from the list or entries in the electoral roll incorrect, a relevant application can be submitted to the ECI online too.

Telangana Assembly polls

Telangana Assembly polls for 119 constituency seats are scheduled to take place at the end of this year.

In the previous assembly polls, the main parties involved were the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), the Indian National Congress (INC), and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Following the polls, the TRS, now known as the BRS, formed the government after securing victory in 88 out of the 119 seats, marking a significant increase in its seat share by 25.

In contrast, the INC’s seat share decreased from 21 to 19, while the AIMIM managed to win seven seats.

Despite the BJP’s efforts to form a government, they could only secure a single seat, with Raja Singh winning the Goshamahal Assembly constituency seat. The party’s seat share dropped from five to one.