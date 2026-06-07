Hyderabad AHTU holds awareness programmes on women safety

Hyderabad: The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU), Women and Child Safety Wing, conducted extensive awareness programmes across Hyderabad on Sunday, June 7.

The programmes were held in Borabanda Basthi, Rehmath Nagar, Osmania General Hospital and Chowmahalla Palace.

Topics including violence against human trafficking, women and children, gender sensitivity, as well as awareness of various cybercrime cases and how to use social media without getting conned were discussed.

Officials encouraged the citizens to report incidents without any fear and highlighted the availability of emergency helpline numbers.