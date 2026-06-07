Hyderabad AHTU holds awareness programmes on women safety

Officials encouraged the citizens to report incidents without any fear and highlighted the availability of emergency helpline numbers.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 7th June 2026 3:50 pm IST
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Hyderabad: The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU), Women and Child Safety Wing, conducted extensive awareness programmes across Hyderabad on Sunday, June 7.

The programmes were held in Borabanda Basthi, Rehmath Nagar, Osmania General Hospital and Chowmahalla Palace.

Topics including violence against human trafficking, women and children, gender sensitivity, as well as awareness of various cybercrime cases and how to use social media without getting conned were discussed.

Subhan Bakery

Officials encouraged the citizens to report incidents without any fear and highlighted the availability of emergency helpline numbers.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 7th June 2026 3:50 pm IST

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