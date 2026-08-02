Hyderabad: AI-based crowd management system debuts for Bonalu

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Police on Sunday, August 2, introduced an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based crowd management system for the first time as part of security arrangements for the annual Sri Ujjaini Mahankali Bonalu festival in Secunderabad.

City Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar inspected the newly established AI-enabled crowd management facility at the Mahankali Police Station and reviewed its functioning.

According to the police, the system has been deployed to facilitate real-time monitoring of crowd movement and strengthen safety measures during the festival, which attracts large numbers of devotees. The Commissioner interacted with officials and reviewed the system’s monitoring capabilities, operational efficiency and its role in assisting police personnel in managing crowds and responding promptly to emerging situations.

System to supplement conventional policing

The AI-based platform is expected to supplement conventional policing by providing continuous surveillance and helping authorities regulate the movement of devotees during peak hours.

Senior police officers who attended the inspection included M. Srinivasulu, Rakshitha K. Murthy, Vaibhav Gaikwad Raghunath, and Chaitanya Kumar.

The deployment forms part of the Hyderabad Police’s elaborate bandobast arrangements for the Bonalu festivities, aimed at ensuring the smooth movement and safety of devotees.