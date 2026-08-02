Hyderabad: AI-based crowd management system debuts for Bonalu

City Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar inspected the newly established AI-enabled crowd management facility at the Mahankali Police Station on Sunday, August 2, and reviewed its functioning.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: |   Updated:
Hyderabad: AI-based crowd management system debuts for Bonalu
City Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar inspects the newly established AI-enabled crowd management facility at the Mahankali Police Station and reviews its functioning on Sunday, August 2.

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Police on Sunday, August 2, introduced an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based crowd management system for the first time as part of security arrangements for the annual Sri Ujjaini Mahankali Bonalu festival in Secunderabad.

City Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar inspected the newly established AI-enabled crowd management facility at the Mahankali Police Station and reviewed its functioning.

According to the police, the system has been deployed to facilitate real-time monitoring of crowd movement and strengthen safety measures during the festival, which attracts large numbers of devotees. The Commissioner interacted with officials and reviewed the system’s monitoring capabilities, operational efficiency and its role in assisting police personnel in managing crowds and responding promptly to emerging situations.

Subhan Bakery

System to supplement conventional policing

The AI-based platform is expected to supplement conventional policing by providing continuous surveillance and helping authorities regulate the movement of devotees during peak hours.

Senior police officers who attended the inspection included M. Srinivasulu, Rakshitha K. Murthy, Vaibhav Gaikwad Raghunath, and Chaitanya Kumar.

The deployment forms part of the Hyderabad Police’s elaborate bandobast arrangements for the Bonalu festivities, aimed at ensuring the smooth movement and safety of devotees.

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Mir Alamgir

Mir Alamgir is a reporter at Siasat.com based in Hyderabad. He writes on Telangana politics, law and order, communal affairs, and civic issues, with a particular focus on Hyderabad's Old… More »
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