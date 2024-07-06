Hyderabad: AIMIM, BJP corporators clash in GHMC meeting

Hyderabad: Corporators of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) clashed in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) council meeting here on Saturday, July 6.

The AIMIM and BJP corporators exchanged verbal duel on the city development in the meeting.

Earlier today the council witnessed another clash between Bharath Rashtra Samithi(BRS) and BJP corporators.

The BRS corporators also stormed the Mayor’s podium demanding mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi prove majority support or quit the post for not having the majority.

(This is a breaking story. More details awaited)