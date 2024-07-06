Hyderabad: AIMIM, BJP corporators clash in GHMC meeting

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 6th July 2024 3:53 pm IST
Hyderabad: AIMIM, BJP corporators clash in GHMC meeting
AIMIM BJP corporators clash in GHMC meeting

Hyderabad: Corporators of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) clashed in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) council meeting here on Saturday, July 6.

The AIMIM and BJP corporators exchanged verbal duel on the city development in the meeting.

Earlier today the council witnessed another clash between Bharath Rashtra Samithi(BRS) and BJP corporators.

MS Education Academy

The BRS corporators also stormed the Mayor’s podium demanding mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi prove majority support or quit the post for not having the majority.

(This is a breaking story. More details awaited)

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 6th July 2024 3:53 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button