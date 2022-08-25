Hyderabad: AIMIM denies giving calls of ‘Chalo Assembly’

The current phase of protest programs is social media driven with organizers simply posting a message on Facebook and circulating it on Whatsapp groups.

Published: 25th August 2022 1:45 pm IST
AIMIM (File Photo)

Hyderabad: The All India Majlis Ittehadul-E-Muslimeen (AIMIM) cautioned citizens on Thursday not to believe in rumours, and clarified that the party has not given any ‘Chalo Assembly’ call for protest.

The party’s cautioning comes amidst intense protests in their constituencies in the Old City of Hyderabad, where several persons took to the street on Monday and Tuesday nights demanding the arrest of now-suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Raja Singh. The MLA made insulting remarks against Prophet Muhammed in a now-deleted Youtube video after comedian Munawar Farooqui performed in the city.

On Tuesday night, people took to the streets again after Raja Singh got released within 10 hours after he was taken into custody. The whole night people took out rallies. At Shahalibanda, a night-long protest was reported despite the fact of police doing lathi charges to disperse the gathering.

The current phase of protest programs is social media driven with organizers simply posting a message on Facebook and circulating it on Whatsapp groups. One such message circulated on Wednesday read “Join in large number Shahalibanda protest @ 5 pm. Chalo Shahalibanda @ 5 pm. Make it huge again. Request all brothers and sisters to join in large numbers.”

However, the AIMIM party has clarified that the party has not given any such call.

