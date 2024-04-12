Hyderabad: AIMIM to begin Lok Sabha election campaign from today

Hyderabad: The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeem (AIMIM) is all set to start its electioneering for the Lok Sabha elections from Friday. The party is starting its full fledged campaign across the city in the seven constituencies for the Hyderabad seat.

AIMIM leaders will start a campaign on foot (paidal daura) and meet people in all constituencies of Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat, which will be contested by sitting MP and AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi.

The AIMIM has been winning the seat since 1984, and Owaisi won the Parliamentary constituency with over five lakh votes in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The party MLAs will start their campaign in respective constituencies from Friday afternoon. His closet rival was from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) who won about 2.35 lakh votes.

AIMIM MLAs from Bahadurpura, Charminar, Karwan, Malakpet and Yakutpura had announced their programme for their Lok Sabha election already. The legislators, along with local leaders will canvass door-to-door and seek votes for the party.

At the end of the day, a public meeting will be held where AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi will address the gathering. The BJP has fielded entrepreneur Madhavi Latha from Hyderabad, while the Congress has not announced anyone yet.

In Telangana, the Congress after winning last year’s Assembly elections has mended its ties with Owaisi, who severed his relationship with the Congress in 2012. It has been learnt that the Congress is likely to put up a weak candidate to help the AIMIM.

A strong Muslim face would have given Owaisi a tougher competition, given that the AIMIM has seen itself losing a a little support among even Muslim constituents in his strongholds of the Old City. In last year’s Assembly polls, the AIMIM won the Yakutpura seat by just 878 votes against MBT’s Amjadullah Khan. Similarly, it won the Nampally seat as well with just a few thousand votes.

