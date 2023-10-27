Hyderabad Airport announces daily direct flights to Singapore, Colombo

Hyderabad: GMR Hyderabad Airport announced two new, non-stop IndiGo flights from Hyderabad to Singapore and Colombo on Friday, October 27.

The new flights will conveniently connect South and Central India to East Asia and Sri Lanka.

#goIndiGo from Hyderabad with our new international flights starting 29th October 2023. Book now https://t.co/H7LpCtWY2C pic.twitter.com/DeO2OpKyjy — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) October 25, 2023

Hyderabad to Singapore fight

The Hyderabad-Singapore, with flight number 6E-1027, will start operating on October 29. The flight take off at 0250 hours (IST) and reach Singapore at 1000 hours (Singapore Standard Time). The return flight, 6E-1028, will take off from Singapore at 2325 hours (Singapore Standard Time) and land in Hyderabad at 0130 hours (IST).

This daily non-stop flight will boost connectivity to Singapore, a key transit hub, with seamless connectivity to various other destinations in Far East Asia, Australia, and beyond, Pradeep Panicker, CEO of GHIAL, said according to a release from GHIAL.

Hyderabad to Colombo flight

The Hyderabad to Colombo service will be launched on 3 November. The flight no. 6E-1181 will depart Hyderabad at 1150 hours and reach Colombo at 1400 hours. For the return journey, flight 6E-1182 will start from Colombo at 1500 hours and arrive in Hyderabad at 1700 hours.