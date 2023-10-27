Hyderabad Airport announces daily direct flights to Singapore, Colombo

Hyderabad: GMR Hyderabad Airport announced two new, non-stop IndiGo flights from Hyderabad to Singapore and Colombo on Friday, October 27.
The new flights will conveniently connect South and Central India to East Asia and Sri Lanka.
Hyderabad to Singapore fight
The Hyderabad-Singapore, with flight number 6E-1027, will start operating on October 29. The flight take off at 0250 hours (IST) and reach Singapore at 1000 hours (Singapore Standard Time). The return flight, 6E-1028, will take off from Singapore at 2325 hours (Singapore Standard Time) and land in Hyderabad at 0130 hours (IST).
This daily non-stop flight will boost connectivity to Singapore, a key transit hub, with seamless connectivity to various other destinations in Far East Asia, Australia, and beyond, Pradeep Panicker, CEO of GHIAL, said according to a release from GHIAL.
Hyderabad to Colombo flight
The Hyderabad to Colombo service will be launched on 3 November. The flight no. 6E-1181 will depart Hyderabad at 1150 hours and reach Colombo at 1400 hours. For the return journey, flight 6E-1182 will start from Colombo at 1500 hours and arrive in Hyderabad at 1700 hours.