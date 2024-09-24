Hyderabad Airport boosts direct flights to 2 Metros, Middle East

Hyderabad: Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad offers enhanced connectivity, linking major Indian metros within 2 hours, and popular international destinations such as the Middle East, South East Asia, etc within 4 hours, with an increased number of direct flights.

The GMR-run airport offers a single-roof, integrated terminal allowing easy transit for international travellers. This increased connectivity has made the Hyderabad Airport one of the most popular transfer gateways in Central and South India.

With increased passenger traffic to Europe in recent years, the Hyderabad Airport has direct flights to London, while other major European cities are accessible via one-stop flights.

The Hyderabad airport has been offering direct connectivity to several Middle Eastern destinations including Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Riyadh, Doha, and Muscat.

Previously, travellers flying out of Hyderabad often had to endure layovers in Delhi or Mumbai. However, with improved domestic and international connectivity, passengers can now enjoy more direct flight options, significantly saving time and reducing hassle during their journeys.

The RGIA Hyderabad had recently opened a ‘General Aviation’ terminal, exclusively for private aircraft, aimed at facilitating international and domestic business travel.

Hyderabad Airport handles over 25 million passengers and 159,000 tons of cargo annually. It is served by 18 international destinations, 20 international and 3 Indian passenger carriers, and 9 domestic carriers.

Additionally, 3 cargo airlines operate from the airport. The airport is consistently ranked among the top airports in the Asia-Pacific region for airports with 15-25 million passengers per year and is considered one of the best airports in the world.