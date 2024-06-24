Hyderabad airport sees highest-ever monthly passengers in May

Hyderabad: The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), located in Shamshabad, Hyderabad, recorded its highest-ever monthly passenger traffic last month.

According to the monthly report released by GMR Airports Infrastructure Limited, RGIA saw over 2.3 million passengers in May 2024.

May 4 was busiest day at Hyderabad airport

May 4, 2024, was the busiest day for RGIA, with the airport handling its highest-ever single-day air traffic movements of 548.

The airport also saw its highest-ever single-day passenger traffic of 82,300 passengers on May 18, 2024.

Year-over-year (YoY), passenger traffic increased by 11 percent. Domestic traffic rose by 10 percent YoY, while international traffic increased by 14 percent YoY.

Top honor at ACREX Hall of Fame National Awards

Recently, GMR Hyderabad International Airport (GHIAL) won the ACREX Hall of Fame National Level Awards competition held in New Delhi.

Competing in the commercial building category for Energy Efficiency and Sustainability, GHIAL emerged as the winner, surpassing India’s top corporate offices and buildings.

The ACREX Hall of Fame Awards, evaluated by a distinguished jury of scientists, architects, and technocrats, recognize organizations demonstrating exceptional commitment to energy efficiency and sustainability initiatives.