IMD Hyderabad forecasts rainfall today; dark clouds hover over city

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecasted rainfall in the city today. Since morning, dark clouds are hovering over the city.

Yesterday, the city witnessed heavy rainfall that disrupted daily life as many areas experienced traffic snarls due to waterlogging.

IMD Hyderabad forecasts thundershowers, rainfall today

The weather department predicted that the city is likely to receive rainfall or thundershowers. It also forecasted that the city will witness a cloudy sky today.

According to the department, such weather will continue in the city until June 27.

It also forecasted rainfall in many districts of Telangana until Wednesday.

Today, Adilabad, Nirmal, Kumaram Bheem, Mancherial, Jagtial, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalle, J. Bhupalpally, Siddipet, Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Rangareddy, Malkajgiri, Hyderabad, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, and Khammam are likely to see rainfall.

Tomorrow, Adilabad, Nirmal, Kumaram Bheem, Mancherial, Nizamabad, Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Rangareddy, Malkajgiri, Hyderabad, Bhuvanagiri, Mahabubnagar, Narayanpet, Nagarkurnool, Jogulamba Gadwal, and Wanaparthy are expected to see thunderstorms and lightning.

As per IMD Hyderabad, Adilabad, Nirmal, Kumaram Bheem, Mancherial, Jagtial, Nizamabad, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalle, J. Bhupalpally, Siddipet, Mulugu, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Y. Bhuvanagiri, M. Malkajgiri, Rangareddy, and Kothagudem may see rainfall on June 26.

Areas hit by downpour yesterday

According to the data from Telangana Development Planning Society, yesterday, massive rainfall of 72 mm was witnessed at Charminar. Asifnagar also saw heavy rains, measuring 69.5 mm.

Following are the top five areas in Hyderabad where heavy rainfall was witnessed yesterday:

Mandal Rainfall (in mm) Charminar 72.0 Asifnagar 69.5 Nampally 69.3 Bahadurpura 57.8 Golkonda 57.5 Source: Telangana Development Planning Society

As per IMD Hyderabad, rainfall is expected in the city today as well.